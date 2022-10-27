Famed "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting targeted by climate activists - NOS

Adds report painting not damaged

AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Climate activists targeted Dutch master Johannes Vermeer's famed "Girl with a Pearl Earring" at a museum in The Hague, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday, but the artwork was apparently not damaged.

Dutch police said three arrests had been made at a museum, but provided no details.

The artwork at the Mauritshuis in The Hague was not believed to be damaged, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, Toby Sterling and Charlotte van Campenhout, Editing by William Maclean)

