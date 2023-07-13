News & Insights

Fame-crazed Nigerians sing and cook their way to the record book

Credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

July 13, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Seun Sanni and Vining Ogu for Reuters ->

LAGOS, July 13 (Reuters) - A Nigerian man has completed more than 200 hours singing, another managed a 100-hour live video on Instagram, while a masseuse's bid to massage people for 75 hours ended in exhaustion.

The three are among more than a dozen Nigerians aiming to set Guinness World Records in the latest craze to hit Africa's most populous nation.

After Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey completed the longest ever cooking session by an individual, Nigerians across the country began seeking their own records, hoping for instant fame.

Bassey's "cookathon" captivated the nation of 200 million people, as politicians and celebrities rallied behind her. Then Lagos-based gospel singer Oluwatobi Kufeji took to singing for 200 hours to help boost his career.

"Hopefully by God's grace there will be a meaningful deal that will give my music a major boost," said the 39-year-old father of two during a two-hour break.

Masseuse Joy Chukwudi's plan to massage clients for 75 hours fell short when she ran out of steam. Still, she managed 50 hours and said that would be enough to make the record book.

Others have not been so lucky.

A plan by a resident of southwestern Ekiti state who identified himself as "Sugartee" to hold the longest kissing session was stopped by the state government, which called it "unhealthy and immoral".

(Reporting by Seun Sanni and Vining Ogu, Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Editing by Nick Macfie)

((macdonald.dzirutwe@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: macdonald.dzirutwe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

