Famatown Finance Now Owns 26.46% of Euronav (EURN)

Fintel reports that Famatown Finance has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 53.40MM shares of Euronav NV (EURN). This represents 26.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 50.43MM shares and 24.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.90% and an increase in total ownership of 1.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.08% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Euronav is $19.66. The forecasts range from a low of $13.08 to a high of $27.19. The average price target represents an increase of 28.08% from its latest reported closing price of $15.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Euronav is $1,099MM, an increase of 28.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Euronav. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 9.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EURN is 0.32%, an increase of 10.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.79% to 67,444K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 5,468K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 4,761K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,452K shares, representing a decrease of 14.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

M&g Investment Management holds 3,604K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,992K shares, representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 15.17% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,033K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares, representing a decrease of 12.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 31.91% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 2,969K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,944K shares, representing a decrease of 66.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 72.72% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.