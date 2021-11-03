FALN, IDX: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, which added 19,850,000 units, or a 14.6% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Indonesia Index ETF, which added 650,000 units, for a 38.2% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of IDX, in morning trading today PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia is up about 2.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.