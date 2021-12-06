Falling Website Traffic: The Real Concern of RealReal

Major online consignment marketplace for luxury goods —The RealReal (REAL) —boasts of a catalog of products from more than 7,000 designers, including apparel, watches, jewelry, and art/décor.

According to Needham analyst Anna Andreeva, the company may be the only luxury marketplace that is operating at such large a scale. This definitely gives RealReal the first-mover advantage.

GMV Growth, a Positive

Moreover, the company is also seeing an acceleration in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), which is a positive. Last year was tough, with GMV falling 2% year-over-year. Nonetheless, 2021 has treated RealReal better in terms of GMV. Importantly, this November, the Black Friday sale brought in the highest single-day of GMV ever transacted. Moreover, Andreeva sees further upside for the GMV for Q4.

With holidays around the corner, the season of gifting and leisure shopping has also begun, which means buyers should be visiting the website often to browse through and purchase products.

However, we are here to discuss the details of traffic to its website, which tells a different story.

Website Traffic on a Downward Spiral

Interestingly, we found out from TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool —which derives a company’s website traffic volume from data sourced from Semrush (SEMR) —that the website traffic has been on the fall so far this quarter (Q4).

Incidentally, the volume of unique visitors who visited RealReal’s website from all devices decreased 68.41% in the fourth quarter-to-date period. When we compared this quarter-to-date period with the same period of 2020, we found a significant decline of 18.97% this year.

Also, we saw that there has been a 2.8% decrease in unique visits this year so far, as compared to the same period last year.

Overall, the website visits have been displaying a discouraging trend and that does not bode well for the company; especially since it is an e-commerce platform that thrives on virtual visits to its online store.

Wall Street Weighs In

Andreeva is strongly upbeat about RealReal’s prospects, and recently reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $35.

However, falling web traffic, especially right before Christmas, is a matter of concern. The Wall Street analyst consensus is optimistic but cautious about the stock, with a moderate Buy rating based on 6 Buys and 3 Holds. The average RealReal price target of $20.44 indicates an upside potential of 57.2%.

