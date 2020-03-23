Falling oil sends rouble towards lowest since early 2016, stocks down

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased on Monday, sliding towards its weakest levels since early 2016 amid falling oil prices and globally increasing fears about the coronavirus fallout.

The rouble shed 1.4% of its value to 81.04 versus the dollar as of 0711 GMT , trading near its weakest since late January 2016 of 81.97 it hit last Thursday.

Versus the euro, the rouble slid 1.9% to 87.04 .

The previous week became the worst one for the rouble since late 2014, when it saw a double-blast from falling oil prices and panic-fuelled demand for foreign currency at home amid recently imposed financial and economic sanctions against Moscow.

Unlike in late 2014, when the central bank raised rates sharply to defend the rouble, last Friday it left its key rate unchanged at 6% last Friday, halting its monetary easing cycle.

Now, the U.S. dollar is playing the role of "defensive currency" at times of increasing market uncertainty related to the coronavirus, said Olma Brokerage.

Russia has registered 367 cases and one death resulting from the coronavirus, which has infected over 305,000 people worldwide and killed more than 13,000.

The rouble's downside is partially limited by the central bank that started selling a limited amount of FX from its reserves this month, its first currency intervention since 2015.

Month-end taxes in Russia should also cushion losses in the rouble as export-focused companies usually convert their FX revenues to meet local liabilities.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 3% at $26.18 a barrel, speaking for the downside pressure on Russian assets to last.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 5% to 878.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 3% lower at 2,259.7 points, heading away from its record high of 3,226.9 it high two months ago.

