Falling Oil Prices Likely To Hurt Canadian Market At Open

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open lower Thursday morning, weighed down by a sharp fall in crude oil prices after the U.S. said it plans to release crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), and weakness in European markets amid lingering concerns about the geopolitical crisis.

In company news, Well Health Technologies Corporation (WELL.TO) reported adjusted net income of $5.3 million, or $0.03 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to adjusted net income of $2.4 million, or $0.02 per share in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

On the economic front, a report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business showed small business sentiment in Canada increased to 65.10 points in March 62.51 points in February of 2022.

Data on Canadian GDP for the month of January is due at 8:30 AM ET. The Canadian GDP stagnated in December of 2021 following six consecutive months of growth, defying market expectations of a 0.1% rise.

The Canadian stock market ended marginally down on Wednesday, after spending much of the day's session in negative territory, amid concerns about the situation in Ukraine, and imminent policy tightening by the central banks.

Worries about geopolitical tensions resurfaced amid doubts over Russia's promise to scale down military operations in Ukraine.

Ukraine said Russia has violated its pledge to reduce military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv by continuing to attack both the battlefronts.

Russia's Defense Ministry had said on Tuesday that Russia would "drastically reduce military activity" on the two Ukrainian cities.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower by 11.26 points or 0.05% at 22,075.96. The index touched a low of 22,016.49 and a high of 22,109.17 in the session.

Asian stocks ended lower on Thursday as sentiment was dampened amidst a drop in China's PMI readings. Both manufacturing and services PMI of China swung to negative territory amidst a harsh lockdown to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

European stocks are down in negative territory, paring early gains, amid concerns about the geopolitical crisis in the European region amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

In commodities market, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $6.19 or 5.74% at $101.63 a barrel on news that the U.S. looks to release up to 180 million barrels from SPR.

Gold futures are down $3.70 or 0.19% at $1,935.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.103 or 0.4% at $25.010 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.