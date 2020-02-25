Falling exports bring German economy to standstill in fourth quarter

Adds details, context

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shrinking exports held back German economic activity in the fourth quarter of last year, detailed data showed on Tuesday, confirming that Europe's largest economy stagnated on the quarter from October to December.

The Federal Statistics Office said exports fell by 0.2% in the fourth quarter from the third, which meant that net trade took off 0.6 percentage points from gross domestic product growth.

Gross investment - which includes construction - rose by 2.9% in the last quarter of the year, adding 0.6 percentage points to growth.

State consumption added 0.1 percentage points to growth while private consumption, which has been a key pillar of support recently, made no contribution.

The Statistics Office confirmed that the German economy grew by 0.6% last year, the weakest expansion rate since the euro zone debt crisis in 2013.

For 2020, the government expects growth to pick up to 1.1%, helped mainly by a higher number of working days. Adjusted for calendar effects, Berlin predicts 0.7% growth.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers and Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)

((michael.nienaber@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5085; Reuters Messaging: michael.nienaber.reuters.com@reuters.net www.twitter.com/REUTERS_DE www.reuters.de))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.