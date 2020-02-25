Falling exports bring German economy to standstill in fourth quarter

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shrinking exports held back German economic activity in the fourth quarter of last year, detailed data showed on Tuesday, confirming that Europe's largest economy stagnated on the quarter from October to December.

The Federal Statistics Office said exports fell by 0.2% in the fourth quarter from the third, which meant that net trade took off 0.6 percentage points from overall economic expansion.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers and Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)

