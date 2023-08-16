Fallen Angel High Yield Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ANGL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: ANGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.46, changing hands as low as $27.37 per share. Fallen Angel High Yield Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANGL's low point in its 52 week range is $25.75 per share, with $28.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.39.

