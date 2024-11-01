Fallen Angel High Yield Bond (ANGL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: ANGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.79, changing hands as low as $28.77 per share. Fallen Angel High Yield Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANGL's low point in its 52 week range is $26.98 per share, with $29.4701 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.75.

