Fallen angel Delta adds liquidity with high-yield bond

William Hoffman

NEW YORK, April 23 (IFR) - Delta Air Lines is in the market Thursday shopping a new bond for the first time since being downgraded to high yield last month.

S&P downgraded Delta two notches to BB from BBB- as demand for air travel has collapsed due to Covid-19. Moody's is reviewing its Baa3 rating for a possible downgrade while Fitch assigned a BB+ rating to the new bond.

"Delta is so well run as an airline it is hard to imagine it can’t manage its way through this," said Scott Kimball, senior portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management.

"Airlines are a systematically important part of the US economy and the big ones have big life lines. Delta is in the top in terms of its financial profile and they are stronger than their competitors."

The company is expected to raise US$3bn, split evenly between a private five-year non-call for life senior secured note and a three-year term B loan.

The secured paper is backed by landing slots at JFK, LaGuardia, Reagan National and Heathrow airports as well as various international routs, according to CreditSights.

Initial price talk started the secured note in the 7% area, which represents a substantial concession over where CreditSights estimated fair value in the 5% area in a recent report.

"Short-term secured paper should be in demand in this market, the only complication being the airline sector and collateral package," according to the report.

LIQUIDITY

Delta is in the midst of adding some US$20bn in liquidity through today's issuance, leaseback aircraft financings and a bailout salary grant.

Tapping the Congressional bailout money makes Delta ineligible for the Federal Reserve's primary corporate credit facility.

The fallen angel airline could add more liquidity by tapping more of the bailout loan package, issuing a senior unsecured bond down the line and an equity issuance, the company detailed in its first quarter earnings.

Delta's earnings report this week was, as expected, dismal given the near grounding of all flights worldwide, and the second quarter should be as dismal or worse.

Nearly all results were down year-over-year on the quarter including an 18% drop in revenue on the way to an anticipated 70%-80% cut in the second quarter.

"Given the combined effects of the pandemic and associated financial impact on the global economy, we believe that it could be up to three years before we see a sustainable recovery and to succeed throughout that environment we will likely need to resize our business in the near term to protect it in the long term," Chief Executive Ed Bastian said on the earnings call.

Given the uncertainty its a speculative buy, according to the CreditSights report, but the company should have ample liquidity to weather the storm a while longer.

"Delta has an overabundance of liquidity for a best case one-year recovery and just enough for a worst case two-year recovery not utilizing the second bailout loan," according to the report.

JP Morgan is serving as lead left bookrunner on the trade, which is expected to price Thursday.

