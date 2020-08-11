Fall in UK employment biggest since 2009

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The number of people in employment in Britain fell by 220,000 in the three months to June, the most since 2009, as the coronavirus crisis hit the labour market, Office for National Statistics said.

The unemployment rate held at 3.9% but that reflected an increase in people who had given up looking for work and who were therefore not consider to be unemployed.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

