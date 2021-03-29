Fall in UK consumer borrowing eases in Feb - BoE

A fall in British consumer borrowing eased in February, the second month of a latest coronavirus lockdown in England, Bank of England data showed on Monday.

Unsecured lending to consumers fell by 1.25 billion pounds, in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, having dropped by 2.65 billion pounds in January.

