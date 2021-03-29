Fall in UK consumer borrowing eases in Feb - BoE

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - A fall in British consumer borrowing eased in February, the second month of a latest coronavirus lockdown in England, Bank of England data showed on Monday.

Unsecured lending to consumers fell by 1.25 billion pounds, in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, having dropped by 2.65 billion pounds in January.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.