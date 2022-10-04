Fall in fertilizer price stirs up Brazil farmer buying, analyst says

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A recent fall in fertilizer prices while soybean quotes remain high has favored Brazilian farmers and even enticed them to buy crop nutrients for the 2023/2024 cycle, which is one year away, an analyst with Agrinvest told Reuters on Tuesday.

In April, farmers needed the equivalent of 20.4 bags of soybeans to buy 1 tonne of a fertilizer known as SSP. That ratio has dropped to 10 bags now, Agrinvest analyst Jeferson Souza said.

"There has been a big price reduction and this encouraged some purchases for the 2023/2024 crop," Souza said.

In the 30 days through the end of September, the price of KCl, MAP and urea fertilizers fell respectively by 13%, 12% and 7% on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, according to Souza's calculations.

The current drop in price also favors purchase of fertilizers by Brazilian growers of second corn, which is planted after soybeans are harvested in the same areas, Souza said.

Brazilian farmers, who are currently sowing their 2022/2023 soybeans, are poised to reap a record crop above 150 million tonnes this season, according to the government and private forecasters.

Brazil is a heavy importer of fertilizer.

In spite of Western sanctions on key suppliers like Russia and Belarus, Brazilian imports reached a new record high in the nine months through September, owing in part to additional supplies coming from countries like Canada

According to government trade data compiled by Agrinvest, Brazil, the world's biggest soy producer, imported some 30.77 million tonnes of fertilizer in the period, an increase of 4.6% compared with the first nine months of 2021.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

