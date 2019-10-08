Fall In Comparable Sales Leads To Fall In Top Line For Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), whose stock currently trades at around $10, generates its revenue primarily from its Bed Bath & Beyond Stores which is projected to account for 65.2% of total revenues in 2019, While the Christmas Tree Shops stores are expected to contribute 13.1% to the top line. In this note we discuss the revenue segments of Bed Bath & Beyond, their historical performance, and expected Total Revenue for 2019. You can look at our interactive dashboard analysis ~ Bed Bath & Beyond’s (BBBY) Revenue: How does BBBY make money? ~ for more details. In addition, here is more Multiline Retail data.

Bed Bath & Beyond Business Model:

What Does BBBY offer?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is an omnichannel retailer offering high quality and differentiated products, services and solutions for the home and heart-felt life events. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestic merchandise and home furnishings and operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY, and World Market Stores.

Customers can purchase products either in-store, online, with a mobile device, or through a customer contact center.

Who Pays?

End users are normally individuals as BBBY offers merchandise like bed linens, bath items, kitchen textiles, basic housewares, general home furnishings etc.

What Are The Alternatives?

Major competitors are companies like Best Buy, Costco, Target, and Walmart.

What Is The Basis of Competition?

Retailers compete in a variety of ways, including merchandise pricing, selection and availability, services, location, convenience, store hours, and the attractiveness and ease of use of websites and mobile applications. The evolution of retailing in online and mobile channels has improved the ability of customers to comparison shop with digital devices, which has enhanced competition.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Total Revenue has fallen by 1.5% between 2016 and 2018, and is expected to fall by further 3.5% in 2019:

BBBY’s total revenues fell from $12.2 billion in 2016 to $12 billion in 2018. This represents a decrease of 1.5%.

We forecast the revenues to be around $11.6 billion in 2019, reflecting a further fall of 3.5% y-o-y due to the continuous fall in comparable sales.

Revenue expected to be around $11.6 billion, primarily from contribution of Bed Bath & Beyond Stores – For detailed bifurcation of Total Revenue please check our interactive dashboard – Bed Bath & Beyond’s Revenue

Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Revenue fell by 3.8% between 2016 and 2018, and is expected to fall further by 4.6% in 2019.

Christmas Tree Stores Revenue rose slightly by 1.9% between 2016 and 2018, but is expected to fall by 3.9% in 2019.

Harmon Stores Revenue has increased by 4.7% between 2016 and 2018, but is expected to fall by 5% in 2019.

buybuy Baby Stores Revenue has increased by 9.4% between 2016 and 2018, and is expected to increase further by 1% in 2019.

World Market Stores Revenue has fallen by 1.7% between 2016 and 2018, and is expected to remain flat in 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.