Fall Home Checklist: 5 Maintenance Tasks That Save You Thousands Later

The leaves are changing color (and probably falling down) and it’s a crisp fall weekend. You want to tackle your to-do list. After all, you felt a cold draft by your front door last night and your furnace hasn’t been looked at since the previous year.

Taking care of home maintenance tasks may feel like a core, but it could help you save money later on. Below are five that you probably should do this fall.

Also here are other smart end-of-year money moves.

Schedule an HVAC Tune-Up

Your HVAC works just as hard in the colder months and the last thing you want during the colder months is the system breaking down. Getting a professional tune-up can cost anywhere from $65 to $200, with the average paying around $113, according to This Old House.

Regular maintenance like having this professional checking your heat pump or furnace, cleaning components and replacing filters could improve its efficiency and help you avoid costly repairs.

Clean and Inspect Gutters

Clogged gutters could end up damaging your siding, roof and foundation if there is enough of it that back up water goes in places you don’t want it to. Cleaning those fall leaves will prevent waterflow and winter ice dams.

Gutter cleaning is essentially free as long as you’re willing to do the work yourself. And if you can’t, Angi found that it costs about $167 on average to pay a professional to do it. Better this price than several thousand dollars for fixing water damage.

Winterize Outdoor Plumbing

Any water in exposed pipes and outdoor spigots can freeze and burst when the temperature drops. To help prevent leaks, you can do simple tasks yourself like draining faucets, adding covers and shutting off valves. A faucet cover will set you back around $10 to $20.

Seal Gaps and Weatherstrip

Drafts from doors and windows can drive up your hating bills. One of simplest ways to save is to seal them with caulk or by adding weather stripping. Homeadvisor found that weather stripping averages around $131 to $146. This amount could more than recoup your costs, considering sealing leaks could lower your heating and cooling costs by 20% each year and 10% on overall energy costs, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Inspect Roof and Chimney

Your roof does a lot for you and literally keeps the elements out. Fall (and sometimes summer) storms can put a lot of stress on your roof. Loose flashing or even missing shingles can turn into roof leaks. And if you use your fireplace, an unclean chimney can pose a major fire hazard.

You can try to clean your own chimney, but hiring a professional can be pretty affordable. As for your roof, having it inspected may set you back around $200 or more. It could be well worth it since professionals may be able to spot potential problems that you can’t.

That way, you can prevent any tiny roof issues that can lead to water damage, costing you more to fix other major areas in the home.

