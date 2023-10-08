Fall 2023 Travel: 8 Destinations That Won’t Break Your Budget

A recent Tripadvisor survey of U.S. travelers found that almost 75% had fall trip plans. If you’re interested in traveling, ongoing inflation and limited income growth can leave you with a tightened budget and fewer options. Staying within the U.S. is one way to travel without breaking your budget, and you can find several destinations with diverse attractions and inexpensive lodging.

Vacation Season: 10 Essentials You Should Buy at Dollar Tree for Your Next Trip

More: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Based on Priceline’s average nightly rates for three-star or better hotels, these eight affordable destinations are worth considering for your fall trip plans.

1. Laughlin, Nevada

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to a Vegas vacation, this city sits around 90 miles south and costs, on average, $97 per night. Like Vegas, it’s known for its entertainment and nightlife, so you can enjoy a show, have a nice meal and even visit a casino if it fits your budget. The area’s warm fall weather makes it easy to enjoy the many outdoor attractions, including the Colorado River Heritage Trails and Laughlin Riverwalk. You can even enjoy a river tour.

2. Kissimmee, Florida

With an average nightly hotel rate of just $99, this Florida destination has plenty to fit your budget and entertain the whole family. Kissimmee features several free recreation options, including soaking up the sun on the beach, visiting many parks and seeing historic monuments. If you want to splurge on some excitement, you can visit the local Fun Spot America or Castaway Cove Adventure Park. You could also drive north to check out Disney World, Universal Studios or Legoland.

3. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Consider Oklahoma City if you want to see local landmarks and attend fall festivals. If you go in October, you can go to the Red Earth FallFest Parade and Powwow and Affair of the Heart events, both featuring markets with handmade items. You can also visit the Frontier City theme park and Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and enjoy their Halloween events. This affordable destination costs, on average, $115 per night.

4. Bloomington, Minnesota

Costing an average of $141 per night, Bloomington stands out for its famous Mall of America. Along with hosting the Mall-O-Ween event, this unique mall houses a theme park, comedy club, indoor water park, aquarium, mini golf course and more. If you’d like less expensive entertainment options, visit the Como Zoo and Conservatory, Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum or the midwestern city’s many parks and pumpkin patches.

Know: Don’t Buy Airline Tickets on This Day of the Week

5. Arlington, Virginia

Arlington offers many sightseeing opportunities if you want to soak in or photograph the fall colors. You could spend hours at the Long Branch Nature Center or Potomac Overlook Regional Park, where you’ll enjoy the foliage, wildlife, and exhibits. This city’s many national historic places, including the Arlington National Cemetery and Arlington House, make it popular with history enthusiasts. The average nightly rate is $144.

6. San Jose, California

Costing $150 per night on average, San Jose is known for its tech scene and family-friendly attractions. The Tech Interactive has become popular for its hands-on exhibits, unique IMAX Dome Theater and Tech or Treat event. You can also visit local farms to enjoy hay rides and corn mazes and pick pumpkins and apples. Other attractions include the Happy Hollow Park and Zoo, Municipal Rose Garden, Almaden Quicksilver County Park and Winchester Mystery House.

7. Phoenix, Arizona

Known for its desert areas, Phoenix has much to offer as temperatures cool in fall. While one highlight is the Arizona State Fair that runs through late October, you’ll also find plenty of food and cultural events, music festivals and even a Halloween-themed hot air balloon event. If you’re looking for free or cheap options, consider visiting Camelback Mountain or the Desert Botanical Garden or checking out the city’s many museums on free admission days. The average nightly rate runs $154.

8. Indianapolis, Indiana

Having an average nightly rate of $171, this midwestern city features a wide range of cultural and seasonal events. Families can check out local pumpkin patches or attend the popular Irvington Halloween Festival or GermanFest. And if you love films, consider the Heartland International Film Festival. Some other notable attractions include the Indianapolis Zoo, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, Victory Field and Eagle Creek Park.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Fall 2023 Travel: 8 Destinations That Won’t Break Your Budget

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.