Fall 2020 US IPO Preview: Tech Unicorns Leap Through the IPO Window

The US IPO market roared back to life this summer, and recent filings signal a very active fall.



2020 is now on track to surpass last year by deal count and proceeds, with the biggest IPO market by capital raised since 2014. The IPO window is wide open, as tech multiples near historic highs and recent offerings boast strong returns. 2020 IPOs average a 36% first-day pop, and the Renaissance IPO Index has returned more than 50% year-to-date. September and October look to be especially active, as companies attempt to go public ahead of the upcoming US election.



