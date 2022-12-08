Markets

FALK Group To Acquire Salzgitter Bauelemente

December 08, 2022 — 07:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) said FALK Bouwsystemen will be taking over Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH, or SZBE, effective January 1, 2023. SZBE will continue to be managed as an independent GmbH by Kai Bohmbach.

CEO Gunnar Groebler said: "This transaction is the perfect fit for our Salzgitter 2030 strategy under which we announced a more active portfolio management in line with the best owner principle. FALK's takeover opens up considerably better strategic options for growth for SZBE and its employees compared with the former corporate group."

