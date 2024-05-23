Falcon Oil & Gas Reports Q1 2024 Financials

Falcon Oil & Gas (TSE:FO) has released an update.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., a debt-free international oil and gas company, has just filed its Interim Financial Statements for Q1 2024, revealing a cash position of $4.3 million following a recent fundraising round and a continued emphasis on cost management. Despite being in a strong cash position, the company reported a comprehensive loss for the period, while maintaining a focus on their oil and gas asset portfolio in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary.

