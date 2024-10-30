News & Insights

Falcon Oil & Gas Approves Key Resolutions at Meeting

October 30, 2024 — 03:09 am EDT

Falcon Oil & Gas (TSE:FO) has released an update.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. announced that all resolutions were approved during its recent special shareholders’ meeting held in Dublin. This approval marks a key moment for the company’s strategic direction, as it continues its focus on exploring unconventional oil and gas assets globally. Investors might find this as a positive signal for Falcon’s future projects in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary.

