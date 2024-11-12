Falcon Oil & Gas Advances in Beetaloo Basin Operations

Falcon Oil & Gas (TSE:FO) has released an update.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. has announced significant progress in its Beetaloo Basin operations, with the successful drilling of the Shenandoah South 2H well and the commencement of a large-scale stimulation campaign. The company’s joint venture aims to enhance completion efficiency and reduce costs, contributing to its strategic position in the unconventional gas market.

For further insights into TSE:FO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.