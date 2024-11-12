News & Insights

Falcon Oil & Gas Advances in Beetaloo Basin Operations

November 12, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Falcon Oil & Gas (TSE:FO) has released an update.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. has announced significant progress in its Beetaloo Basin operations, with the successful drilling of the Shenandoah South 2H well and the commencement of a large-scale stimulation campaign. The company’s joint venture aims to enhance completion efficiency and reduce costs, contributing to its strategic position in the unconventional gas market.

Trending Articles

