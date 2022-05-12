Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Falcon Minerals (FLMN) closed the most recent trading day at $6.97, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.45% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 10.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Falcon Minerals as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Falcon Minerals is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 366.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.5 million, up 64% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $175.5 million. These totals would mark changes of +125% and +158.06%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Falcon Minerals should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.17% higher. Falcon Minerals is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Falcon Minerals has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.14 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.65.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.