Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stocks Pounded By 25% But Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) shareholders won't be pleased to see that the share price has had a very rough month, dropping 25% and undoing the prior period's positive performance. Looking at the bigger picture, even after this poor month the stock is up 90% in the last year.

Even after such a large drop in price, Falcon Minerals' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 59.6x might still make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 16x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Falcon Minerals could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

NasdaqCM:FLMN Price Based on Past Earnings December 2nd 2021 free report on Falcon Minerals

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Falcon Minerals' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 63%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 92% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 175% as estimated by the twin analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Falcon Minerals' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Falcon Minerals' P/E?

A significant share price dive has done very little to deflate Falcon Minerals' very lofty P/E. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Falcon Minerals maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Falcon Minerals is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us.

If you're unsure about the strength of Falcon Minerals' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.