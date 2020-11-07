Falcon Minerals Corporation Just Missed EPS By 67%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The investors in Falcon Minerals Corporation's (NASDAQ:FLMN) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 21% to US$2.22 in the week following its quarterly results. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$9.7m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 67% to hit US$0.01 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Falcon Minerals after the latest results. NasdaqCM:FLMN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Falcon Minerals' six analysts is for revenues of US$52.6m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 24% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 87% to US$0.19. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$53.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.20 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$4.08, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Falcon Minerals at US$6.60 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.50. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Falcon Minerals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 24%, well above its historical decline of 12% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 11% next year. Not only are Falcon Minerals' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Falcon Minerals going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Falcon Minerals (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

