Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2020

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FLMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 116.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.35, the dividend yield is 11.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLMN was $2.35, representing a -67.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.25 and a 46.88% increase over the 52 week low of $1.60.

FLMN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). FLMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.1. Zacks Investment Research reports FLMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -52.42%, compared to an industry average of -23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

