Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.5, the dividend yield is 11.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLMN was $5.5, representing a -16.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.58 and a 151.14% increase over the 52 week low of $2.19.

FLMN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). FLMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports FLMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 320%, compared to an industry average of 23.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the flmn Dividend History page.

