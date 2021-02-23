Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 24, 2021

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLMN was $4.26, representing a -3.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.43 and a 166.25% increase over the 52 week low of $1.60.

FLMN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). FLMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.1. Zacks Investment Research reports FLMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -76.34%, compared to an industry average of 18%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.