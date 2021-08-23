Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2021

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.38, the dividend yield is 13.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLMN was $4.38, representing a -18.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.39 and a 140.66% increase over the 52 week low of $1.82.

FLMN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). FLMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.06. Zacks Investment Research reports FLMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 340%, compared to an industry average of 30.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

