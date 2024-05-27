News & Insights

Stocks

Falcon Metals Unveils Major Mineral Sands Discovery

May 27, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Falcon Metals Ltd (AU:FAL) has released an update.

Falcon Metals Ltd has announced a significant high-grade mineral sands discovery at the Farrelly Prospect in Victoria, with initial drill results revealing a large zone of heavy mineral sands that remains open in multiple directions and includes critical minerals like Zircon, Ilmenite, Rutile, Monazite, and Xenotime. The company is planning further metallurgical and mineralogical work to assess the prospect’s development potential, with more drilling expected to resume in Q4 2024.

For further insights into AU:FAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.