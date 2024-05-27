Falcon Metals Unveils Major Mineral Sands Discovery

Falcon Metals Ltd (AU:FAL) has released an update.

Falcon Metals Ltd has announced a significant high-grade mineral sands discovery at the Farrelly Prospect in Victoria, with initial drill results revealing a large zone of heavy mineral sands that remains open in multiple directions and includes critical minerals like Zircon, Ilmenite, Rutile, Monazite, and Xenotime. The company is planning further metallurgical and mineralogical work to assess the prospect’s development potential, with more drilling expected to resume in Q4 2024.

