Falcon Metals Secures Stake in Promising WA Gold Project

Errawarra Resources Ltd. (AU:ERW) has released an update.
Falcon Metals Limited has announced its entry into a joint venture agreement with Errawarra Resources, allowing it to earn a 70% interest in the promising Errabiddy Gold Project in Western Australia. The project is strategically located within the Errabiddy shear zone, a region known for significant gold deposits, and Falcon plans to begin soil sampling and drilling in early 2025. This expansion is part of Falcon’s efforts to capitalize on the gold-rich potential of the Cratonic margins.
