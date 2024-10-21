News & Insights

Falcon Metals Reports Positive Exploration and Strong Finances

October 21, 2024 — 08:59 pm EDT

Falcon Metals Ltd (AU:FAL) has released an update.

Falcon Metals Ltd reported promising developments in their mineral exploration projects, highlighting high-grade mineral sands discovery at the Farrelly project with favorable metallurgical characteristics and ongoing exploration activities. The company also resumed gold exploration at Pyramid Hill and completed initial drilling at Mt Jackson, with results anticipated soon. Financially, Falcon remains robust with $10.9 million in cash, reflecting prudent management amidst active exploration.

