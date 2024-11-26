Falcon Metals Partners with Errawarra for Gold Exploration

Falcon Metals Ltd (AU:FAL) has released an update.
Falcon Metals Ltd has entered a joint venture with Errawarra Resources Ltd to explore gold prospects on the Errabiddy project in Western Australia. The collaboration, valued at up to $2 million, aims to capitalize on the current positivegold marketsentiment. Errawarra retains significant rights, including ownership of graphite mineral rights, ensuring both companies benefit from the exploration’s potential.
