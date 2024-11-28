Falcon Metals Ltd Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Falcon Metals Ltd (AU:FAL) has released an update.

Falcon Metals Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mark Anthony Bennett acquiring 640,000 unlisted options set to expire in 2027 and 2028. This update follows shareholder approval at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strategic adjustments in the company’s leadership investment.

