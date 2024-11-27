News & Insights

Falcon Metals Gains Strong Shareholder Support

November 27, 2024 — 10:30 pm EST

Falcon Metals Ltd (AU:FAL) has released an update.

Falcon Metals Limited successfully carried all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, showcasing a strong shareholder backing for key corporate decisions. The company received overwhelming support for all agenda items, including the re-election of directors and approval of unlisted options. This outcome reflects investor confidence in Falcon Metals’ strategic direction.

