Falcon Metals Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Falcon Metals Ltd (AU:FAL) has released an update.
Falcon Metals Limited successfully carried all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, showcasing a strong shareholder backing for key corporate decisions. The company received overwhelming support for all agenda items, including the re-election of directors and approval of unlisted options. This outcome reflects investor confidence in Falcon Metals’ strategic direction.
