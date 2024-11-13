News & Insights

Falcon Gold Faces Filing Delay, Ensures Transparency

November 13, 2024 — 03:10 pm EST

Falcon Gold (TSE:FG) has released an update.

Falcon Gold Corp. has announced a delay in filing its annual financial documents, leading to a management cease trade order by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The company is working closely with its auditors and expects to resolve the issue by the end of November 2024. Falcon Gold assures investors that there are no significant changes or undisclosed information affecting the company.

