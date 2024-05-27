News & Insights

Stocks

Falcon Gold Expands Private Placement Offering

May 27, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Falcon Gold (TSE:FG) has released an update.

Falcon Gold Corp. has upped its non-brokered private placement to $585,000, closing the second tranche at $83,100 for general capital purposes. Investors are offered flow-through shares and units with warrants, which allow additional common share purchases at a set price over three years. The final closing of the placement is anticipated by June 27, 2024.

For further insights into TSE:FG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.