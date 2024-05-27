Falcon Gold Expands Private Placement Offering

Falcon Gold (TSE:FG) has released an update.

Falcon Gold Corp. has upped its non-brokered private placement to $585,000, closing the second tranche at $83,100 for general capital purposes. Investors are offered flow-through shares and units with warrants, which allow additional common share purchases at a set price over three years. The final closing of the placement is anticipated by June 27, 2024.

