Falcon Gold Corp. Faces Filing Delays

Falcon Gold (TSE:FG) has released an update.
Falcon Gold Corp. has announced a delay in filing its annual financial statements and related documents, resulting in a management cease trade order from the British Columbia Securities Commission. The company is actively working with its auditor to complete the filings by December 15, 2024, and will provide regular updates to keep investors informed.
