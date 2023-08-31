Falco Resources (FPRGF) Price Target Increased by 126.92% to 0.56

The average one-year price target for Falco Resources (OTC:FPRGF) has been revised to 0.56 / share. This is an increase of 126.92% from the prior estimate of 0.24 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.55 to a high of 0.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 479.84% from the latest reported closing price of 0.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Falco Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPRGF is 0.35%, an increase of 75.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 23,722K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 23,722K shares. No change in the last quarter.

See all Falco Resources regulatory filings.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.