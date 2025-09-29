Falco Resources (FPRGF) Price Target Decreased by 38.24% to 0.50

The average one-year price target for Falco Resources (OTCPK:FPRGF) has been revised to $0.50 / share. This is a decrease of 38.24% from the prior estimate of $0.82 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $0.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 179.99% from the latest reported closing price of $0.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Falco Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPRGF is 0.09%, an increase of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 13,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 10,454K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,722K shares , representing a decrease of 59.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPRGF by 62.97% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 3,133K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815K shares , representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPRGF by 6.35% over the last quarter.

