Falco Resources Advances Horne 5 Project Development

Falco Resources is making strides towards developing its Horne 5 Project in Québec, with plans to update its feasibility study in the first half of 2025 amid strong gold and copper prices. The project is set to become one of North America’s few permitted large-scale polymetallic gold ventures, promising significant economic returns.

