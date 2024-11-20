Falanx Group’s Shareholder Reduces Stake in Cloudified Holdings

Falanx Group Ltd (GB:CHL) has released an update.

Falanx Group Ltd’s major shareholder, William Roderick Peter Eyre, has reduced his voting rights from 4.89% to 2.03% in Cloudified Holdings, marking a significant shift in the company’s shareholder dynamics. This change, officially notified on November 20, 2024, may influence investor perspectives and stock performance in the coming months.

