FaithNetwork Reports Strong Sales Despite Loss

November 20, 2024 — 11:23 pm EST

FaithNetwork Co.,Ltd (JP:3489) has released an update.

FaithNetwork Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching ¥8,095 million, which marks a 157.1% rise from the previous year. Despite the impressive sales growth, the company still reported a net loss of ¥31 million during the period. Looking ahead, FaithNetwork forecasts robust growth for the entire fiscal year, with projected net sales of ¥33,000 million and a profit attributable to owners of ¥2,700 million.

