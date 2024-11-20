FaithNetwork Reports Strong Sales Despite Loss

FaithNetwork Co.,Ltd (JP:3489) has released an update.
FaithNetwork Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching ¥8,095 million, which marks a 157.1% rise from the previous year. Despite the impressive sales growth, the company still reported a net loss of ¥31 million during the period. Looking ahead, FaithNetwork forecasts robust growth for the entire fiscal year, with projected net sales of ¥33,000 million and a profit attributable to owners of ¥2,700 million.
