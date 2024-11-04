News & Insights

Fairwood Holdings Warns of Significant Profit Decline

November 04, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Fairwood Holdings (HK:0052) has released an update.

Fairwood Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant drop in profits by 50% to 60% for the six months ending September 2024 compared to the previous year. The decline is attributed to reduced consumer spending in Hong Kong and Mainland China, alongside increased expenses from closing underperforming stores. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with Fairwood’s securities.

