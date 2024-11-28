News & Insights

Fairwood Holdings Reports Stable Financial Health Amid Profit Dip

November 28, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

Fairwood Holdings (HK:0052) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fairwood Holdings reported a slight 0.3% dip in revenue to HK$1,553.5 million for the six months ending September 2024, with profits attributable to shareholders dropping to HK$15.5 million from HK$36.3 million the previous year. Despite the decline, the company remains financially robust, boasting HK$595.8 million in cash reserves and no bank borrowings. The Board declared an interim dividend of HK5.0 cents per share, highlighting their commitment to returning value to shareholders.

