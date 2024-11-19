Fairwood Holdings Plans Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Fairwood Holdings (HK:0052) has released an update.

Fairwood Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, to review and approve the company’s interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also address the potential recommendation of an interim dividend. This development is significant for investors keeping an eye on Fairwood Holdings’ financial performance and dividend policies.

