Fairwood Holdings Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

Fairwood Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.05 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with payment scheduled for December 31, 2024. Investors should note the ex-dividend date of December 12 and the record date of December 17, which are crucial for determining dividend eligibility. This announcement may attract interest from investors seeking regular income from their equity investments.

