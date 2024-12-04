Fairview International Reports Strong Growth and Expansion Plans

Fairview International Plc (GB:FIL) has released an update.

Fairview International PLC has reported significant growth in its pro forma financial results for the year ending June 30, 2024, with a 12% increase in student numbers contributing to a 32% rise in gross profit and a 4% increase in profit before tax. With shares recently admitted to the London Stock Exchange, Fairview aims to capitalize on the growing popularity of the International Baccalaureate program, particularly targeting expansion opportunities in Asia and the UK. The company’s strategic focus on student enrollment and competitive pricing is expected to drive future growth in the education sector.

