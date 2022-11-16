US Markets

Fairfax mulls India's Bangalore airport IPO at $3.7 Billion value- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

November 16, 2022 — 11:11 pm EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Indian arm of Canadian investment company Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd FFH.TO is weighing an initial public offering for India's Bangalore International Airport that could value the asset at about 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.7 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Fairfax India FIHu.TO holds a majority stake in the owner of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. It is working with an adviser on the potential listing that could take place as soon as next year, the report added.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.